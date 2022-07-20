A new report shows which Illinois police departments are making the most drunk driving arrests.
Funded by a grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists has released the results of their annual Illinois DUI asset survey for 2021.
According to AAIM, nearly 700 police agencies were surveyed with 82% responding.
The Decatur Police Department came in first in Illinois in DUI arrests among city police departments with 353 arrests for 2021. Aurora was second with 325 arrests, followed by Lombard (300), Elgin (276), Franklin Park (255), and Bloomington (252).
AAIM executive director Rita Kreslin said the survey is a way to motivate police departments.
“It’s really to encourage other departments to do a better job at DUI arrests and to alert the public on the status of what is going on in their own towns and the efforts in their own towns,” said Kreslin.
The biggest increase in arrests among the top departments was in Franklin Park where DUI arrests jumped 91.7% in 2021 compared to 2020. The results indicate that DUI arrests made by Chicago Police actually decreased last year by over 27%.
The top sheriff’s department was Winnebago County with 420 arrests, followed by Lake, McHenry, Macon and McLean counties.
Illinois State Police made nearly 6,600 DUI arrests in 2021, which is almost 11% more than they did in 2020.
Kreslin said every officer will be commended for their efforts.
“I don't care if they’ve made one arrest or they’ve made 75 arrests, we recognize everybody for their efforts and want them to know that we appreciate their hard work,” said Krelin.
AAIM is an Illinois-only citizen activist organization founded in 1982 by victims of drunk driving.