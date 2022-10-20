Tesla, the worldwide electric vehicle manufacturer, is reportedly setting up shop in Madison County. Several published reports indicate the company has signed a lease for a large warehouse at the Gateway TradePort in Pontoon Beach, which is just off I-270 at Highway 111.
The St. Louis Post Dispatch reported the story this week, citing a market report from real estate firm CBRE, that Tesla has signed a lease on an approximately 667-thousand square foot warehouse. No word on how the warehouse will be used. Tesla currently has a car dealership in Chesterfield and plans for a second location in south St. Louis County.
Illinois is already home to electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian, which builds electric trucks at a plant in Normal.