(The Center Square) – A new study by WalletHub has Illinois ranked 22nd in healthcare in the country.
The study ranked the states in terms of healthcare cost, access to health care, and healthcare outcomes.
Illinois ranked 28th in healthcare cost, 15th in overall access to healthcare, and 22nd in outcomes related to healthcare, according to the report.
Jill Gonzalez, of WalletHub, said for Illinois to improve on its ranking, state officials need to get people to see the doctor, which many Illinoisans have not been doing due, in part, to the high cost of treatment.
"When it comes to cost, anything costly that prevents people from going to see a doctor is a problem," Gonzalez said. "Without those high costs, Illinois would certainly move up on this list."
When compared to other Midwestern states, Illinois was near the bottom of the list, with Minnesota, Iowa and South Dakota ranking in the top 10 and North Dakota and Michigan both ranked in front of Illinois at 17 and 18.
Illinois's highest ranking came in the access to healthcare category, where it ranked 15th.