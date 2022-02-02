Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Snow and sleet this morning, becoming all snow for the afternoon. High near 25F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low 17F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.