A new report examines the effectiveness of automatic voter registration (AVR) laws at Illinois Secretary of State facilities across the state.
The report was conducted by Illinois Public Information Research Group and looks into how the AVR law has fared since being signed into law by former Gov. Bruce Rauner in 2017.
The automatic voter registration process registers eligible citizens to vote when they are interacting with any state agencies unless they choose to opt out of the program.
Keegan Hollyer of PIRG wrote the report and explained the increase in voter registration since the law went into effect.
"Registrations from Secretary of State offices increased by about 111,000 on an annualized basis," Hollyer explained. "That is about a 37% increase."
A lot of the applications have come from vehicle registration updates at Secretary of State offices, at about 59% of all AVR applications.
Despite challenges over the past five years, Hollyer claims the process has still been a success.
"Despite those challenges, we think that the law was a success and we are happy to see the progress we have made," said Hollyer.
One of the main problems AVR has seen has been a problem with voter opt-outs, the report showed.
"While our coalition had many implementation concerns, one of the largest had to do with the fundamental design of opt-out registration," Hollyer mentions in the report. "Making a voter registration application opt-out means making it the path of least resistance. That is, an eligible voter should not need to take any additional steps to complete their voter registration application."
The report also offered several ideas to further improve the state's AVR process, including the one signature registration on applications and a better implementation at Secretary of State offices.
"The Office of the Secretary of State should foster an internal culture that is favorable to voter registration and sees it as a core service, rather than an add-on to its core services," the report said. "Specifically, the Secretary of State should train and develop a staff dedicated to improving voter registration issues and processes."
From 2018 to 2021, more than 1.1 million new and updated registration applications are estimated to have originated from Secretary of State branches.