Even while living in areas dense with farms, ebbing rural populations are seeing fewer options for fresh groceries.
For some folks in rural Illinois, the grocery store down the road is turning into a dollar store.
Grocery stores, specialty food and convenience stores are disappearing in rural areas, while dollar stores and Walmart move in, according to data released recently by the United States Department of Agriculture.
Rob Karr, president of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association and the Illinois Food Council, said this is not a new phenomenon.
“This has been going on for several years, frankly,” Karr told The Center Square. “It frankly became challenging — has become challenging — to operate a full-service grocery store in more rural areas, what some might call food deserts — there’s just not the market force to sustain it.”
As rural populations decline, children move away, the market density has waned to a point where it cannot support those kinds of businesses, Karr said.
“You see fewer apparel stores or fewer shoe stores in those same types of areas,” Karr said. “You just don’t have the number of customers you need for return visits to make it viable.”
But all is not lost.
People are getting creative about how to source fresh produce and meat, experimenting with grocery trucks and other unconventional businesses, according to Karr.
“You’re seeing a revival of sorts of the cooperative type of approach, where you might have a couple communities band together and create a grocery cooperative that doesn’t have the same cost pressures necessarily, and they might be more free to design their product selection because it‘s the consumers themselves who are running it,” he said. “That doesn’t really work for a broad-scale operation, but in an example where you have a couple communities band together it might work.”