A new report indicates that one in eight Illinois children didn’t have enough to eat during the pandemic.
The study, compiled by Hunger Free America, used data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It estimates that nearly 2,000,000 Illinois residents were short on food at some point over the past 18 months.
“Illinois has about the national average for hunger and maybe a little more per capita than some of their Midwest neighbors, said Joel Berg, CRO of Hunger Free America. “Certainly states like Wisconsin and Michigan have very high levels. Places like Missouri and Iowa have a little lower levels.”
Nationwide, the number of people who “didn’t have enough to eat” hit 28.5 million in December of 2020 before dropping to around 20 million in September of 2021.
“We definitely think the drop in food hardship over the last year is related to people getting back to work and wages starting to finally shoot up,” Berg said. “But there's no question, all told, the government activities to get the economy back running and to get people food and money to buy food clearly softened the blow of the nation's hunger crisis.”
He argues that making free school meals for all a permanent policy, a provision included in the recently scuttled Build Back Better legislation, would make a big difference in addressing child hunger.
“Right now, under federal law, places where there are very entrenched levels of high poverty, such as the west or south side of Chicago or East St. Louis, they already have free meals for all,” Berg said. “But a lot of Chicago suburbs, which have significant levels of poverty and hunger, are excluded. A lot of low-income rural communities are excluded.”
He says streamlining the process for schools across the country is an added benefit to the proposal.
“If you reduce the massive amounts of paperwork that school districts have to go through to determine which kids get free, or which get partially free, or which kids have to pay full costs ... if you get rid of all that bureaucracy over time, it will save billions of dollars in school districts around the country,” Berg said.
The report indicates hunger is a problem that can find solutions in Washington and closer to home.
“The state government in Springfield can do a lot more, particularly to increase access to federally-funded school breakfast and to increase access to federally funded SNAP benefits,” Berg said. “The federal government gives these programs to states to manage, and Illinois can certainly do to make sure people who are eligible for these programs benefit from it.”
Berg also is disappointed an expansion of the Child Tax Credit is about to expire, but is hopeful negotiations on a possible extension will continue.
“The best way to cut child hunger is to cut child poverty,” Berg said, “and the Child Tax Credit expansion puts cash directly in the pocket of low-income people.”