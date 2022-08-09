Parents and students will see what appears to be a brand-new school when class resumes at Bethalto East in a couple of weeks. The Pre-K, Kindergarten and First Grade School has gone through a massive renovation that will turn the school into a more age-appropriate facility.
Bethalto School District Superintendent Jill Griffin tells The Big Z the massive renovation took most of the summer, but staff began moving back in on Monday.
She says the biggest area of concern in the district is the football field at the high school. They have the new turf on-site but are waiting on certified installers to lay it down. The home opener for the football team is August 26th when the Eagles take on Marquette Catholic High School.