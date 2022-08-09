Bethalto East.jpg

Parents and students will see what appears to be a brand-new school when class resumes at Bethalto East in a couple of weeks. The Pre-K, Kindergarten and First Grade School has gone through a massive renovation that will turn the school into a more age-appropriate facility.

Bethalto School District Superintendent Jill Griffin tells The Big Z the massive renovation took most of the summer, but staff began moving back in on Monday.

Griffin - Bethalto East progress.mp3

She says the biggest area of concern in the district is the football field at the high school. They have the new turf on-site but are waiting on certified installers to lay it down. The home opener for the football team is August 26th when the Eagles take on Marquette Catholic High School.