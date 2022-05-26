An ambitious plan to renovate much of the Bethalto East Pre-K, Kindergarten and First Grade School is underway. By the time students return for the fall semester, the school will have undergone an HVAC upgrade, a roof replacement, replacement of cracking tile floors, painting most of the building, and replacing the high-school-style lockers with more age-appropriate cubbies.
Bethalto School District Superintendent Jill Griffin tells The Big Z they ended school a week earlier than normal and will start a week later in August to allow for enough time to complete everything.
As a result of the massive scale of this project, summer classes that would normally have been hosted at the school will be held this summer at Parkside Primary School.