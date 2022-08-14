After being shuttered since 2016 due to mold, Rend Lake Resort in southern Illinois is getting $17.5 million for renovations. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced plan for renovations at the resort during a stop earlier this month.
The resort will see renovations to its conference center, restaurant, cabins, pool, and boatel with funds from the Rebuild Illinois spending plan. The resort opened in 1991 but was closed six years ago after mold was found in the hotel and other buildings. The multimillion-dollar investment will allow the space to reopen.