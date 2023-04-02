The Relay for Life Riverbend returns to East Alton Wood River High School again this year, but it is coming earlier in the year than in the past. The Relay is a benefit for the American Cancer Society and is in its 23rd year in the Riverbend.
OSF Saint Anthony’s is a long-time sponsor of the event, and RN Karen Boyd tells The Big Z why it has been moved to April.
The Relay for Life opens on the East Alton Wood River football field and track at 3pm on April 15, with food and drink for purchase, games for all ages, entertainment, and individual team fundraisers throughout the event.