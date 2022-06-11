The Relay for Life Riverbend takes place this afternoon and evening, returning to East Alton Wood River High School for an in-person event. The Relay is a benefit for the American Cancer Society and is in its 22nd year in the Riverbend. The last two events were drive-thru parades due to the pandemic.
The Relay for Life is free and open to the public and hopes to raise more than $80,000 with more than 20 teams taking part this year. David Watts is a longtime committee member, and he tells the Big Z the Riverbend relay is unfortunately one of the last in the region:
The Relay for Life opens on the East Alton Wood River football field and track at 3pm, with opening ceremonies at 6pm, and the Luminaria ceremony at 9:15pm. There will be food and drink for purchase, free games for all ages, entertainment, and individual team fundraisers throughout the event which ends at 11pm.