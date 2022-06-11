Relay for Life 2017

The Relay for Life returns to the East Alton Wood River High School track and field

The Relay for Life Riverbend takes place this afternoon and evening, returning to East Alton Wood River High School for an in-person event.  The Relay is a benefit for the American Cancer Society and is in its 22nd year in the Riverbend. The last two events were drive-thru parades due to the pandemic.

The Relay for Life is free and open to the public and hopes to raise more than $80,000 with more than 20 teams taking part this year. David Watts is a longtime committee member, and he tells the Big Z the Riverbend relay is unfortunately one of the last in the region:

The Relay for Life opens on the East Alton Wood River football field and track at 3pm, with opening ceremonies at 6pm, and the Luminaria ceremony at 9:15pm.  There will be food and drink for purchase, free games for all ages, entertainment, and individual team fundraisers throughout the event which ends at 11pm.