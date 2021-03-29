Southern Illinois University Edwardsville summer session 2021 offers a quality education that features flexibility and convenience. SIUE offers nearly 1,000 summer classes, including online and on-ground options.
Registration begins Monday, March 29, at siue.edu/summer/apply-or-register.
A variety of introductory general education, required upper-division classes and graduate seminars are offered during summer session. Classes begin Monday, May 10.
“SIUE’s summer session courses reflect the high-quality instruction our students expect,” Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Denise Cobb said. “Summer session provides an important opportunity for students to advance toward graduation.”
At SIUE, summer classes are taught by full-time faculty. Students will experience the same academic excellence and personal attention from faculty that they received during fall and spring semesters.
Students don’t have to go far to mix sun and activity with their academic schedule, as SIUE’s campus is abuzz throughout the summer. The university’s beautiful campus features The Gardens at SIUE, sand volleyball courts, a disk golf course, Cougar Lake and miles of scenic bike trails.
A complete list of activities and registration details can be found at siue.edu/summer.