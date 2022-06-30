The Boys & Girls Club of Alton is hosting the 25th annual Great Futures Golf Classic at the Spencer T. Olin Golf Course at Gordon Moore Park on Friday, August 25th. Individual players and teams are invited to play, and registration is now open.
Spokesman Al Womack told the Big Z proceeds will go to benefit the efforts of the Boys & Girls Club.
The prices to enter are $125 per person or $500 per team. There is also an early bird registration discount for teams of $400. Sponsors are also being sought, with levels ranging from $2,500 down to $150. You can find how to register at https://bgcalton.org/fundraisers/great-futures-golf-classic/