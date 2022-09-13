On Wednesday from 9am - noon, the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville will be host to the 32nd annual Jobs Plus Regional Job Fair. The job fair is free and open to the public and will be hiring prospective employees from all education backgrounds.
Madison County's Director of Employment and Training Tony Fuhrmann tells The Big Z there are about 70 employers lined up for this year’s event.
He says you should bring your resume’, be prepared to interview, and be dressed professionally, as some employers may hire on the spot.
Public transportation is also available. To learn more, call 618-296-4352.