Renovations on the aging Madison County Jail wrapped up a couple of months ago, with things now back to normal at the facility. The renovation began with parking lot work in July 2018. It did not focus on expansion of the facility, but rather bringing everything up to date and within code.
That included electrical work, plumbing, fire suppressants, and sewers. Madison County Sheriff’s Department Major Jeff Connor said as with many rehab projects, there was more they would have liked to have done.
Funding for the project came from existing revenue, with no new taxes. The county initially proposed a plan of $18.8 million for the renovations and an addition, but voters rejected the proposal during a 2014 referendum.