The Phillips 66 Wood River refinery reported a minor issue at an operating unit occurred early Friday morning, resulting in a “soot like” residue falling on parts of South Roxana.
In a statement from the company, the product should wash off easily with water. However, if residents have questions, they should call the community concern line 618-255-3375
In a statement from Melissa Erker, Director of Government and Community Relations at the refinery, during normal activity at the refinery on the Coker unit, it was discovered some petroleum coke vented from the top of the operating unit. The product is similar to soot and may have fallen out in a small area in the South Roxana community between Poag Avenue to Velma Avenue with Park Street being the eastern edge.
Again, if you have concerns, call 618-255-3375.