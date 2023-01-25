Hoelschers_campaign_01252023.jpg

Dr. John and Barb Hoelscher welcome people to the weekly food pantry at The Salvation Army on Alby Street in Alton. In addition to the supply of food, participants are allowed to choose from special items donated by the Alton Target Store. Opportunities to shower are also available during food pantry hours. (Photo by Jenn Dunnagan)

The Salvation Army has shattered it’s fundraising goal by about $150,000. The mark was set at $217,000 at the start of the campaign. The total raised was actually $364,000.

That reflects donations made through mail appeals, corporate gifts, unsolicited gifts, Schnuck’s Round Up at the Register, and donations made at red kettles throughout the area. Capt. Cassy Grey tells The Big Z the campaign co-chairs, Dr. John and Barb Hoelscher, were crucial to making this happen.

Grey - Thanks Hoelschers.mp3

The money will allow the Salvation Army to provide a safe place for children in the After School Program, where dinner is furnished, they provide help with homework, and time to play in the gym and recreation room; continue to provide meals on Mondays for those struggling in our area; and ensure that those who have nowhere else to go can get out of the harsh elements and warm up with a drink and snack.