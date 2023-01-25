The Salvation Army has shattered it’s fundraising goal by about $150,000. The mark was set at $217,000 at the start of the campaign. The total raised was actually $364,000.
That reflects donations made through mail appeals, corporate gifts, unsolicited gifts, Schnuck’s Round Up at the Register, and donations made at red kettles throughout the area. Capt. Cassy Grey tells The Big Z the campaign co-chairs, Dr. John and Barb Hoelscher, were crucial to making this happen.
The money will allow the Salvation Army to provide a safe place for children in the After School Program, where dinner is furnished, they provide help with homework, and time to play in the gym and recreation room; continue to provide meals on Mondays for those struggling in our area; and ensure that those who have nowhere else to go can get out of the harsh elements and warm up with a drink and snack.