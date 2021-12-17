The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign has once again received a gold coin in their donation kettle. The coin was found in a kettle being manned by a team at the Godfrey Schnuck’s store on Friday.
The coins have become a good luck charm of sorts for the Corp over the years. This year’s fundraising goal is $106,000. So far, it looks like they are approaching the halfway mark, and on a similar trajectory to past years. Bell ringers will be out through December 24th at 2pm. For more information about volunteering, call 465-7764, or go to www.registertoring.com