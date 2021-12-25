The American Red Cross continues to plead for blood donations. An agency spokesman calls blood supplies “historically low”, and the holiday season is traditionally a slower time for donations anyway, go giving blood in the weeks ahead is important.
Joe Zydlo, the External Communications Manager for the American Red Cross Missouri-Illinois Blood Services Region, tells The Big Z this is something they haven’t seen in about a decade.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply of blood is available. You can find an upcoming blood drive by calling 1-800-RED CROSS, check out the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or by visiting the link www.redcrossblood.org