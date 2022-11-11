Blood Drive 3.jpg

The American Red Cross is calling for healthy donors to give blood and platelets. Blood supplies for patients in need tend to drop off towards the holiday season, a time when donations are a necessity. Being that it's flu season, the Red Cross asks that for the donor's sake, they give blood when they're healthy.

Red Cross spokesman Joe Zydlo tells the Big Z the CDC is predicting a serious spread of the flu this year.

Zydlo tells the Big Z donations this month will be rewarded with come gifts.

Donors of all blood types are needed, the most useful blood type sought being Type O. To find a blood drive near you, go to rdblood.org