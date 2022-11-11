The American Red Cross is calling for healthy donors to give blood and platelets. Blood supplies for patients in need tend to drop off towards the holiday season, a time when donations are a necessity. Being that it's flu season, the Red Cross asks that for the donor's sake, they give blood when they're healthy.
Red Cross spokesman Joe Zydlo tells the Big Z the CDC is predicting a serious spread of the flu this year.
Zydlo tells the Big Z donations this month will be rewarded with come gifts.
Donors of all blood types are needed, the most useful blood type sought being Type O. To find a blood drive near you, go to rdblood.org