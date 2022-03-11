If you are a phlebotomist looking for a job, the American Red Cross of Missouri might be right for you. The agency is putting out a call for those specialists, as there are openings at their locations in Fairview Heights, as well as Missouri locations in Crestwood, Chesterfield, Saint Peters, and Washington.
Red Cross spokesman Joe Zydlo tells The Big Z no experience is necessary.
If you are interested, you are invited to a hiring event at 388 Hazelwood Logistics Center on Saturday from 10am-3pm. Zydlo says they offer paid training, signing bonuses, paid time off, health benefits and more.