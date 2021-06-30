Red Cross

With the Fourth of July coming up and ongoing challenges to find new blood donors, a spokesman for the American Red Cross in St. Louis says a severe blood shortage exists. The agency is again putting out a call for blood donors, as the traditionally low summer blood supply is at what an agency spokesman says is a level that requires them to do so. 

Joe Zydlo, spokesman for the American Red Cross, said they like to have at least a five-day blood supply on hand for most blood types.

Zydlo - Likes a 5 Day Supply.mp3

The Red Cross must collect approximately 14,000 blood and platelet donations every day for the patients at about 2,600 hospitals and transfusion centers nationwide. You can find a list of area blood drives at www.redcrossblood.org.

Tags

Load comments