The dangers of cooking fires this Thanksgiving is the focus of warnings from the American Red Cross.
Thanksgiving is a big day for kitchen fires, with ovens and stoves being the biggest source of problems, according to recent statistics.
Spokesman Joe Zydlo urged families to make sure children stay away from the cooktop and to keep the area free of towels and pot holders that can easily catch fire. And most of all, pay attention.
You want to make sure the turkey is completely thawed before putting it in the fryer. He said you can smother small flames in a pan by sliding a lid over the top.
To help keep you and your loved ones safe this Thanksgiving, the American Red Cross offers these safety tips:
- Keep an eye on what you fry. Never leave cooking food unattended. If you must leave the kitchen, even for a short period of time, turn off the stove.
- Move items that can burn away from the stove. This includes dishtowels, bags, boxes, paper and curtains. Also keep children and pets at least 3 feet away.
- Avoid wearing loose clothing or dangling sleeves while cooking.
- When frying food, turn the burner off if you see smoke or if the grease starts to boil. Carefully remove the pan from the burner.
- Keep a pan lid or a cookie sheet nearby. Use it to cover the pan if it catches on fire. This will put out the fire. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled.
- Turn pot handles to the back of the stove, so no one bumps them or pulls them over.
- Use a timer to remind yourself that the stove or oven is on. Check the kitchen before going to bed or leaving home to ensure all stoves, ovens and small appliances are turned off.
- Celebrating with the people you live with is the safest choice. If you do celebrate with people who don’t live with you, gatherings and activities held outdoors are safer than indoor gatherings.
- Do not attend or host a holiday gathering if you are sick or have symptoms of COVID-19.
- If you are not fully vaccinated and must travel, follow CDC’s domestic travel or international travel recommendations for unvaccinated people. Everyone, even people who are fully vaccinated, will still be required to wear a mask on public transportation.