american red cross

We’re past the halfway point of summer and the American Red Cross is again calling for blood donors.  Donations have dropped off in recent weeks leaving the Red Cross at a 20% blood supply which could lead to a shortage in the St. Louis area unless supplies are shored up in August.  If you donate next month, you could win free gas.

A number of blood drives have been scheduled throughout the region, so if you are healthy and eligible, you should give according to Red Cross spokesperson Joe Zydlo (zyid-low)

There are blood drives coming up over the next week in Alton, Bethalto, Hardin, Jerseyville, and Shipman, so if you have the time, sign up today.  As a thank-you, all who give Aug. 1-31 will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value. There will be three lucky winners. Everyone who comes to give blood or platelets in August will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice while supplies last.

To sign up for an appointment, go to https://www.redcrossblood.org/local-homepage/events/chance-to-win-gas-for-a-year-.html