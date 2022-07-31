We’re past the halfway point of summer and the American Red Cross is again calling for blood donors. Donations have dropped off in recent weeks leaving the Red Cross at a 20% blood supply which could lead to a shortage in the St. Louis area unless supplies are shored up in August. If you donate next month, you could win free gas.
A number of blood drives have been scheduled throughout the region, so if you are healthy and eligible, you should give according to Red Cross spokesperson Joe Zydlo (zyid-low)
There are blood drives coming up over the next week in Alton, Bethalto, Hardin, Jerseyville, and Shipman, so if you have the time, sign up today. As a thank-you, all who give Aug. 1-31 will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value. There will be three lucky winners. Everyone who comes to give blood or platelets in August will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice while supplies last.
To sign up for an appointment, go to https://www.redcrossblood.org/local-homepage/events/chance-to-win-gas-for-a-year-.html