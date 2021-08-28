The American Red Cross has "boots on the ground" in the Southeast, where hundreds of thousands of people have been impacted by flooding, and also in the west, where wildfires are continuing to ravage parts of California and Oregon. For weeks now, dedicated American Red Cross workers have been providing critical aid to those impacted, from safe shelter and nourishing meals to comfort and care for individuals processing the wrath of these disasters.
Red Cross spokesman Joe Zydlo said almost 30 volunteers from the St. Louis area are on the ground at disasters nationwide.
He says people with various skills, from office work to driving vehicles, are needed. You can get more information on volunteering at redcross.org/volunteertoday.