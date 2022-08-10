We’ve heard the message throughout the summer that the American Red Cross is in need of blood donations. Donations typically are slower during the summer and the organization is still coming out of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, when is the blood supply dangerously low?
American Red Cross spokesperson Joe Zydlo tells the Big Z, the five-day supply rule is what they try to follow to deal with emergencies:
There are several blood drives still coming up this month throughout the Riverbend and as a thank-you, all who give during August will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value. There will be three lucky winners. Everyone who comes to give blood or platelets in August will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice while supplies last. Go to www.Redcrossblood.org