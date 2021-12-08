The American Red Cross has put out another call for blood, with donations lagging and the agency hitting what is being described as a “historically low” blood supply.
The holiday season is traditionally a slower time for donations, so the Red Cross wants to remind the community their donations are essential to making sure patients requiring a transfusion don’t face a delay in care.
Joe Zydlo, external communications manager for the American Red Cross Missouri-Illinois Blood Services Region, said this is something they haven’t seen in about a decade.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply of blood is available. Appointments can be made by calling 1-800-RED CROSS, on the new Red Cross Blood Donor App, or by visiting redcrossblood.org.