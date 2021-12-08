Red Cross encourages donations to maintain robust blood supply

The American Red Cross has put out another call for blood, with donations lagging and the agency hitting what is being described as a “historically low” blood supply.

The holiday season is traditionally a slower time for donations, so the Red Cross wants to remind the community their donations are essential to making sure patients requiring a transfusion don’t face a delay in care.

Joe Zydlo, external communications manager for the American Red Cross Missouri-Illinois Blood Services Region, said this is something they haven’t seen in about a decade.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply of blood is available. Appointments can be made by calling 1-800-RED CROSS, on the new Red Cross Blood Donor App, or by visiting redcrossblood.org.

