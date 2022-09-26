The American Red Cross is looking for more volunteers. As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida this week and after recent large storms battered Puerto Rico and Alaska, the Red Cross is shifting its call from the need of virtual help to putting boots on the ground in disaster zones. Last week, about 20 volunteers left from the St. Louis region.
American Red Cross Spokesman Joe Zydlo tells the Big Z:
Other volunteers are in western Alaska where a Typhoon struck last weekend. Zydlo anticipates more volunteers will be needed throughout the rest of the hurricane season along the southeast U.S. and into the Caribbean region. If you’d like to learn more, go to www.redcross.org/volunteertoday