The Illinois State Police Zone 7 Investigations was requested by the Red Bud Police Department to assist with an officer-involved shooting.
At approximately 1:38 a.m. Sunday, Red Bud officers responded to a call of shots fired near the intersection of Illinois 3 and Clarence Drive. A preliminary investigation has revealed a Red Bud police officer was shot by an unidentified male suspect. The officer was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has been discharged. During the incident, a second Red Bud police officer discharged his firearm, which resulted in the death of the suspect.
ISP Zone 7 Investigations is leading this investigation.