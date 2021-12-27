When you are ready to take down your Christmas decorations, Madison County will help you recycle your Christmas tree. Madison County Planning and Development has announced 34 locations across the county where you can drop off your Christmas tree and have it put to good use.
Chris Doucleff, Madison County Building and Zoning Administrator tells The Big Z you can recycle your tree now through January 14.
All lights and ornaments must be removed prior to drop-off. Pine wreaths, pine roping, or other landscape waste is prohibited. Madison County residents can drop off trees at the following locations:
- Alhambra/Alhambra Township: Village Maintenance Shed, 421 Elm St, Alhambra, curbside can be requested by calling 488-3505
- Alton: (5 Locations) Riverview Park, Haskell Park, James Killion Park at Salu, Milton Park, and the Former Great Central Lumber lot at the foot of Henry St.
- Chouteau Township: Township Garage, 906 Thorngate Rd., Granite City
- Collinsville: (2 Locations) Willoughby Farm, 631 Willoughby Lane & Woodland Park, 2 Pine Lake Road, by the Fletcher Field parking lot
- Collinsville Township: Collinsville Township Road District, 1407 N Bluff Rd, Collinsville, Curbside pickup for unincorporated Collinsville Township ONLY
- Village of East Alton: City Garage, 331 Playground Court and curbside pickup
- Edwardsville: Winston Brown Recreation Complex, 1325 Schiller Avenue, West end of parking lot
- Edwardsville Township: Township Community Park, 6368 Center Grove Rd, Edwardsville, near the trash bin.
- Fort Russell Township: 5456 Buchta Rd., Bethalto
- Foster Township: Township Garage, 4754 Fosterburg Rd, Alton, behind garage
- Glen Carbon: New Firehouse (across from Casey’s), 199 S. Main St., Glen Carbon
- Godfrey: Street Dept., 6212 Godfrey Rd, Godfrey
- Granite City: Granite City Park District, Circle drive at end of 29th St, Granite City, Accepting trees from Dec 26 to Jan. 10
- Hamel/Hamel Township: Township Highway Department, 403 N Old US Route 66, Hamel
- Hartford: Curbside & Alley pickup
- Helvetia Township: Township Shed, 12466 Buckeye Rd, Highland
- Leef Township: Township Garage, 12905 Niggli Road, N 160
- Madison: Curbside pickup
- Marine Township: Township Shed, 620 N Vernon St, Marine
- Village of Maryville: Curbside pickup
- Moro Township: 117 Montgomery St., Moro
- Nameoki Township: Township Shed, 4250 Hwy 162, Granite City
- Olive, Livingston & Williamson Townships: Olive Township Maintenance Facility, 8363 E. Frontage Rd, New Douglas
- Pin Oak Township: Pin Oak Township Highway Departmentt, 3702 Tosovsky Ln, Edwardsville
- Saline Township: Saline Township Shed, 3642 George St, Highland
- St. Jacob Township: Township Highway Garage, 10048 Ellis Rd, St. Jacob
- Troy: Tri-Township Park, 410 Wickliffe St, Troy
- Wood River: Compost Site, 400 Smith Ct, Wood River – Curbside available first two weeks of January
- Wood River Township: Wood River Township Building, 1010 8th St, Cottage Hills, and curbside