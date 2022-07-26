Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy skies late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 85F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 72F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.