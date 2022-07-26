Flash flooding is starting to recede in parts the St. Louis metro area after heavy rain fell throughout the overnight period. Southern Madison County into parts of Bond, Clinton and St. Clair were in the heaviest band of precipitation, with 8-10 inches of rain falling since midnight. In the immediate Riverbend area, totals of up to 6 inches have been reported.
Radar estimates show most of the Riverbend area may have had 3-4 inches of rain overnight. Parts of St. Louis City and County, St. Charles, and Lincoln counties in Missouri appear to have been hit the hardest, with one small pocket near St. Peters, Missouri registering upwards of 12 inches of rain. There is a chance for storms again tonight through Wednesday morning, although not expected to be the rainmakers we just dealt with. Use extreme caution as you are out and about over the next few hours and authorities remind "don't drown, turn around."