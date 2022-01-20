2021 crop production numbers are in with Illinois posting some record breaking yields. Illinois was the number two corn producing state last year, just behind Iowa, according to crop statistician Mark Schleusener.
The estimated corn yield is 202 bushels per acre, up 11 bushels from 2020.
The state remains the top producer of soybeans, with an estimated yield of 64 bushels per acre. Production is estimated to be more than 672 million bushels, up nine percent from 2020. Winter wheat production increased by 36 percent.