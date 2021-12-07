Land of Lincoln Honor Flight is waiting for COVID guidelines from its main office to be loosened up before resuming flights for veterans to Washington DC. The trips were started so veterans could see their war memorial and the other sites in a day-long trip to the capitol. It’s a pricey venture, but The Big Z recently donated a record amount to the organization.
That donation was just a touch more than $11,300 thanks to the Pie Auction held on Veteran’s Day. Land of Lincoln Honor Flight Board President Joan Bortolon tells The Big Z they are not funded by anything other than donations.
Land of Lincoln Honor Flight serves more than 500 veterans each year on six flights at a cost of nearly $500,000, all raised through contributions. In 2022 the hope is to run seven flights starting in April. More than 98 cents of every dollar given to Honor Flight goes directly to the veterans' flights.