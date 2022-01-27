Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is announcing nearly $220 million in Rebuild Illinois money for transit and port projects in southwestern Illinois. The governor stopped in East St. Louis on Wednesday to tout the critical infrastructure funding, including money for a St. Clair County Mass Transit control center:
Other area recipients include America’s Central Port District in Granite City receiving $21-million, the Madison County Mass Transit District receiving $3.25-million for the Collinsville Park and Ride, as well as $3.1 million for Phase 3 of MCT Base Facility improvements. Additional funding from Rebuild Illinois will be announced later this year.
Later in the morning, the governor made a quick stop in Alton to visit with Mayor David Goins and his wife Shelia at Maeva's Coffee on Milton Road.