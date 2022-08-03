If you suffered flood damage where you live, there may be some assistance available for you through a fund set up by a group of realtors. The Egyptian Board of REALTORS®, Greater Gateway Association of REALTORS®, and REALTOR Association of Southwestern Illinois® along with the Illinois REALTORS® Relief Foundation (IRRF) is making available $25,000 in assistance for families in Bond, Macoupin, Madison, Monroe, St. Clair, and Washington counties which were affected by record rain fall last week.
Ron Deedrick, Illinois REALTORS® Government Affairs Director tells The Big Z you can apply by going to their website.
The application and eligibility requirements for aid can be found at the link at this story at www.IllinoisRealtors.org/irrf. Deedrick says if they go through the $25,000 and there is still a need to be met, more money could be freed up.