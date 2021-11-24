Lewis and Clark Community College experienced a ransomware attack late Tuesday, Nov. 23, which has led to a shutdown of all L&C campuses Wednesday, Nov. 24.
A statement from the college says its leadership and technology teams are working to investigate the extent of the issues. All systems have been taken offline in the meantime to prevent any further issues.
L&C officials do not know when systems may be restored but are working diligently to investigate and resolve the issues. The college will continue to keep the campus team, students and the community posted with updates via social media, alert systems, and through regional media.