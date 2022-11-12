Evanston approved ranked choice voting during Tuesday's election. One analyst discusses how this could impact the rest of the state.
The measure was passed on the ballot by receiving nearly 83% approval by Evanston voters. The change allows voters to rank all candidates in order of preference.
Alisa Kaplan of Reform for Illinois explained the change.
"All it means is instead of picking one candidate when you vote, you rank them," Kaplan said. "You put your favorite first, your next favorite second, and so on."
Kaplan also discussed how the measure would change elections in Evanston.
"What this means is they do not need to have a primary election or a runoff anymore," Kaplan said. "You can just have one election where voters do not need to come out twice, and you get to vote your preferences."
As of June 2022, two states, Alaska and Maine, had implemented ranked choice voting in federal and state-level elections.
Kaplan explained what steps would need to be taken to implement the voting system statewide.
"To be implemented at the state level, there would have to be state legislation, and state Sen. Laura Murphy has introduced legislation that would implement it for state and federal elections," Kaplan said.
The change could impact how candidates view their campaigns, Kaplan said.
"They do not need to place their hopes with the extreme left or with the extreme right. They can appeal to everyone," Kaplan said. "That is one of the things that choice rank voting does."
The system will go into effect in Evanston in April 2025.