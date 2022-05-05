The Missouri Department of Transportation has postponed the switchover of an exit ramp from eastbound I-270 to northbound Highway 367 for two weeks. The delay is due to rain in the forecast for today and tomorrow. Instead, MoDOT says the lane switch will take place on May 19.
The exit to northbound 367 is moving to a new, temporary exit next to the southbound lane. Drivers will then use a signaled exit to enter 367 in order to head north. The old exit will be removed as MoDOT will construct a new flyover exit for drivers heading north into St. Louis County or to Alton. The I-270 North Project is ongoing and is expected to be complete by the end of 2023.