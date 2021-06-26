Motorists who regularly travel I-270 in north St. Louis County should be aware the Missouri Department of Transportation is closing the westbound exit ramp to West Florissant Road starting today (Saturday). In addition, northbound Dunn Road at West Florissant will close.
The Big Z spoke with I-270 North Project Coordinator Nina Thompson, who says this is an important piece of the overall work.
For turn-by-turn details and animation of the upcoming detours, visit the I-270 North Project website. Travelers can also contact MoDOT’s customer service center at (314) 275-1500 or the I-270 North Project Team at I-270North@modot.mo.gov.
(Copyright WBGZ Radio / www. Advantagenews.com)