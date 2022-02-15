Madison County Animal Care and Control is joining with other area animal shelters for a “Slumber Pawty” next month. Animal Care and Control is one of 15 St. Louis area animal shelters hosting a “slumber party” to help homeless dogs and cats in finding their forever homes.
Animal Control Manager Katherine Conder tells The Big Z what the “Slumber Pawty” is.
She tells The Big Z how it works.
The goal is to recruit 10 participants to raise a total of $10,000 for Madison County Animal Care and Control. The event will run from 12pm Saturday, March 5 to 12pm on Sunday, March 6. To learn more, click here: https://www.mightycause.com/