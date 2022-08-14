Another area railroad crossing will be closed for a few days this week. Union Pacific Railroad is scheduled to conduct repairs on the Humbert Road crossing in Alton starting Monday at 7pm through Wednesday (Aug 17) at 7pm. Motorists are urged to obey all traffic detours and be aware of workers in the area.
Repair work took place earlier this month at the crossing on Tolle Lane in Godfrey. Additional repair work is planned for this month on the crossing at Alby Street near Humbert Road, but no date has been set.