President Joe Biden has announced a tentative deal that appears to have averted a national rail strike. The announcement was made this morning with the President saying, “rail workers will get better pay, improved working conditions and peace of mind around their health care costs.” He praised both sides for coming together to avoid a work stoppage.
The rail workers were threatening to go on strike starting Friday which could have shut down nearly all commercial rail lines in the country and impacted many Amtrak routes that use those lines including in Illinois. Some Amtrak service had already been cancelled on some routes in anticipation of a possible strike but it now appears those trains will be able to resume.