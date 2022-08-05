Rail crossing repairs are scheduled to begin in Godfrey Monday night. The crossing at Tolle Lane will be closed while Union Pacific Railroad performs routine maintenance. It will close at 7pm and is scheduled to reopen at 7pm Tuesday.
Godfrey Public Safety Director Chris Sichra tells The Big Z the work is said to be routine.
Similar work is planned at the Alby Street crossing in a couple of weeks, according to Sichra. He says all area first responders have been notified of the closing so that they can adjust their routes accordingly.
Railroad crossing work at Humbert Road in Alton will take place starting at 7pm Monday Aug. 15 and ending at 7pm Wednesday Aug. 17.