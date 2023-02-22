World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison will be hosting two job fairs this week. Today (Wednesday) from 4 to 7 pm, and again on Saturday February 22 from 9am-noon, you are invited to apply at the speedway's infield media center.
John Bisci, the Director of Public Relations at Gateway Motorsports Park, tells the Big Z there are open positions throughout the facility.
He says it's a fun place to work.
For more information call 618-215-8888 or visit the link below, where you can download an application.