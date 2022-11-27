There’s a buyer for Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.
California-based American Healthcare Systems says it has signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire the 305-bed facility from Tennessee-based Quorum Health Corporation.
In a news release, Gateway Regional CEO Shane Watson says becoming part of AHS is an exciting milestone for the 305-bed hospital.
Watson says the company shares their values to improve access to patient care, by enhancing services in such an important safety net hospital.
Pending regulatory approval, the sale’s expected to be finalized in late January.