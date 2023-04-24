The Illinois House Revenue and Finance Committee is evaluating a proposed measure giving $25 million in tax credits for research and development projects.
House Bill 1578 offers a credit on qualifying quantum information science expenditures related to research and development that takes place in Illinois.
Brad Tietz of the Chicago Chamber of Commerce told the committee there are three main points to the measure.
"House Bill 1578 does three things, extends the Illinois research and development tax credit from January 1, 2027, to January 1, 2037. It doubles from 6.5% to 13% the amount of the RND credit specifically for expenditures and investments made in quantum and information science," Tietz said. "Lastly, modeled off of recent changes to the edge tax credit program, the bill makes the RND credit applicable against a startup company that is withholding taxes."
Quantum science is an interdisciplinary field that involves quantum mechanics, computer science, information theory, philosophy and cryptography.
State Rep. Mark Walker, D-Arlington Heights, said the grant is vital to growing an industry that he believes is important.
"It's actually a credit for real RND development specifically for information science research in the field of quantum," Walker said. "This field could be revolutionary in our world."
The measure led to little pushback from committee members, but there was discussion about possibly doing away with the sunset date and making the tax credits permanent.
"Considering this has been around for a while and it seems fairly successful, could this be time to discuss getting rid of the sunset and making it permanent and if it doesn't work in the future, eliminate it," asked state Rep. Joe Sosnowski, R-Rockford.
Tietz replied that Sosnowski would have his support if they chose to go in that direction.
Companies like Microsoft, IBM, Google and Intel all use quantum science.
The measure currently sits with the House Rules Committee.
