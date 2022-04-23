The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to hold off on putting out bird feeders and bird baths until the end of May. The spread of a strain of the avian flu is the reason behind the request and IDNR also asks the public to be on the lookout for deceased wild birds and report larger than usual numbers to the conservation officials.
IDNR says during spring wild birds have ample food sources while bird feeders are removed. They also recommend that any bird feeders or bird baths be cleaned and rinsed with a diluted bleach solution weekly, remove any bird seed at the base of bird feeders to discourage large gatherings of birds or other wildlife and avoid feeding wild birds in close proximity to domestic flocks. While this HPAI (Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza) strain has not been detected in songbird species, officials recommend curtailing the use of bird baths and feeders until May 31 or until HPAI infections in the Midwest subside.