A unique fundraiser by the local United Way returned to the calendar this year, continuing the momentum built in its previous installments. The Power of the Purse was held in earlier this month and raised more than $16,000 for the annual fundraising campaign.
Several local men served as models for the donated designer purses that were then bid on by the women in attendance. Maura Wuellner, director of United Way of Greater St. Louis – Southwest Illinois Division tells the Big Z it was a fun and productive night.
All proceeds will go toward the annual fundraising campaign, which supports dozens of local health and human service agencies in the community. The official total raised was $16,058. The event was sponsored by: The Gori Law Firm; 1st MidAmerica Credit Union; Busey Bank; Cope Plastics; Goldenberg Heller & Antognoli, PC; and Phillips 66.