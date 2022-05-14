Dogs and their owners are invited to a Pup Crawl through downtown Alton this afternoon and evening. More than 20 pet friendly restaurants, bars and businesses are taking part this year with the sign up at the Alton Dog Park under the Clark Bridge. The event runs from 1-8pm and is $10 to participate.
The ticket gets a bandana for your pet and a passport guide with special offers and activities, plus access to a free shuttle that will run from 3-8pm to participating vendors. Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany:
Animal welfare charities and pet-themed vendors will also be set up at several businesses to promote their services. For complete details on the event check out https://downtownalton.com/events/pupcrawl/